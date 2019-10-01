Home

Harry West passed in his sleep on Friday, Sept. 27, in Bridgeville, Pa.

He was born in Reading in 1930, and pursued his passion for radio since his youth. He joined WARM in the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre region in 1959, left for Pittsburgh in 1969, and returned to WARM from 1973 through 1992. He was the familiar morning voice throughout WARMland, the Mighty 590, for many years.

He is survived by his sister in Harleysville; two sons and a daughter in Pittsburgh; a son in Bellingham, Wash.; one grandson; and four nephews and nieces.

Donations can be made in his name to the Pilgrimage Hospice (www.pilgrimagehc.com)
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 1, 2019
