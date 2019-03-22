Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph G. Gerdusky. View Sign

Joseph G. Gerdusky, 84, of Clifford Twp., died Sunday night at the Carbondale Nursing Home. He was preceded in death by two wives, the former Florence Swederskis in 1976, and Evelyn Sheare in 2018.



Born March 12, 1935, in Forest City, he was the son of the late Joseph and Stella Slick Gerdusky. Joe had been employed in highway construction for PennDOT and NYSDOT and later worked at Walczak's Lumber in Greenfield Twp., until this past summer.



In his younger years, Joe had been a talented athlete and played semi-pro baseball. A veteran of the United States Air Force, he served in Europe during the Korean War and he had been a member of the American Legion in Forest City. He was an avid hunter, enjoyed summers tending to his garden and was always up for a game of shuffleboard.



Joe will be remembered as a hard worker, although quiet by nature, he was very kind and generous. He will be deeply missed by his family.



He is survived by two stepsons, Kevin Sheare, of Clifford Twp.; and Darrin Sheare and wife, Lilliam, Carbondale; four grandchildren, Hilary, Evin, Alyssa and Nathan Sheare; two great-grandchildren, Joseph Sheare and Joslyn Backe; a nephew: John Gliha; his former wife: Isadora "Liz" Gerdusky.



He was also preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy Gliha.



A graveside service will be held May 11 at 11 a.m. at St. Anthony's Cemetery, Forest City.



A graveside service will be held May 11 at 11 a.m. at St. Anthony's Cemetery, Forest City.

Arrangements by Shifler-Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Clifford.





18 Airport Road

Clifford , PA 18413

