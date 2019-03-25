Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard A. Fabri Sr.. View Sign

Richard A. Fabri Sr., 102, of Lakeville, Lake Wallenpaupack, formerly of Jessup, died Thursday at home. He was preceded in death by his wife, Olga "Alice" Gadomski Fabri, on Feb. 17, 2009.



Born in Jessup, he was the son of the late Domenico and Adele Bianchi Fabri. Educated in Jessup schools, he worked in the coal mines and later owned and operated Penbrook Coal Co. in Archbald. In 1958 he built and operated Hotel Capri on Lake Wallenpaupack that is now in its third generation of operation. He was also a director of Caffrey Recreation Area Park and at the age of 92 he retired from the campground. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was captain of the Cochese Hunting Club at the lake. He also enjoyed his many trips with Jerry Warsky and Red Krum.



Richard's family would like to thank his caregiver Loise Johnson and At-Home Quality Care.



Surviving are sons, Richard A. Fabri Jr. and wife, Dolores; and Gerald T. Fabri and wife, Barbara, all of Lakeville; grandchildren, Richard Fabri III; Brian Fabri and wife, Desiree; Erica Fabri-Baksh and husband, Robin Andre; and Gerald "JC" Fabri; great-grandchildren, Richard IV, Ashton and Bryson Fabri, and Jacqui Fabri-Baksh; brother, Edward Fabri Sr., Jessup; sisters-in-law, Eleanor and Molly Fabri; several nieces, nephews and cousins.



He was also preceded in death by great-granddaughter, Serena; brothers, Armond (Buzzard), Rigo (Cookie), Sesto (Zitch), Louis and Elio (Zack); and sisters, Eleanor "Helen" Gaiardo and Mary Beggin.



The funeral will be Thursday at 9 a.m. from the Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, 1003 Church St., Jessup, with Divine Liturgy at 10 in SS. Cyril and Methodius Ukrainian Catholic Church, 135 River St., Olyphant, to be celebrated by the Rev. Nestor Iwasiw, pastor. Interment, parish cemetery, Peckville.



Friends and family may pay their respects Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. Visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.

