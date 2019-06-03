Home

Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc.
621 North Main Street
Simpson, PA 18407
(570) 282-3090
Robert Staron Obituary
Robert Staron, 62, of Simpson, died Saturday at Wayne Memorial Hospital, Honesdale.

Born in Carbondale, son of the late William J. and Margaret Cook Staron, Bob was a 1974 graduate of Fell High School, Simpson. He had been employed by Endicott-Johnson Shoe Co., Miller Casket Co. and, most recently, by P.A. Hutchinson Co., Mayfield.

Bob was a lifelong resident of Simpson and enjoyed living there with his family and friends. He was a huge Pirates and Steelers fan. Bob wanted to relay that he "would miss all his friends."

He is survived by two brothers, Mark Dorish, Simpson, with whom he resided; and Michael Dorish and wife, Cheryl, Vestal, N.Y.; a sister, Cyra Perez and husband, Ed, Plano, Texas; five nephews and niece, Joseph and Jeremy Dorish, and Andrew, Christopher and Lauren Perez; and a special friend, Jackie Buck, Michigan.

The funeral will be Thursday with a blessing service at 9:30 a.m. in the Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., 621 Main St., Simpson. Interment will be in Canaan Corners Cemetery, Waymart.

Friends may call Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. For directions or condolences, visit www.scotchlasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on June 3, 2019
