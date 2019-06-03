Robert Staron, 62, of Simpson, died Saturday at Wayne Memorial Hospital, Honesdale.



Born in Carbondale, son of the late William J. and Margaret Cook Staron, Bob was a 1974 graduate of Fell High School, Simpson. He had been employed by Endicott-Johnson Shoe Co., Miller Casket Co. and, most recently, by P.A. Hutchinson Co., Mayfield.



Bob was a lifelong resident of Simpson and enjoyed living there with his family and friends. He was a huge Pirates and Steelers fan. Bob wanted to relay that he "would miss all his friends."



He is survived by two brothers, Mark Dorish, Simpson, with whom he resided; and Michael Dorish and wife, Cheryl, Vestal, N.Y.; a sister, Cyra Perez and husband, Ed, Plano, Texas; five nephews and niece, Joseph and Jeremy Dorish, and Andrew, Christopher and Lauren Perez; and a special friend, Jackie Buck, Michigan.



The funeral will be Thursday with a blessing service at 9:30 a.m. in the Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., 621 Main St., Simpson. Interment will be in Canaan Corners Cemetery, Waymart.



Friends may call Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. For directions or condolences, visit www.scotchlasfuneralhome.com.

Published in Scranton Times on June 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary