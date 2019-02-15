Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Theresa Pachucy, 86, the epitome of generosity, passed away gracefully at her home on Wednesday, from complications of lung cancer, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of George Pachucy, who died in 1996. Also preceding her in death were her parents, Kathryn and Phillip Yazdzik; a brother, Stanley; and a sister, Michaline.



A lifelong resident of Olyphant, she graduated from Olyphant High School. Her affinity for fashion and sense of style landed her work with Sullum's Dress Shop. Then, in 1952, she and her husband, George, started their own business, The Ideal Lunch, which later expanded and became the Regal Room. Her incredible and legendary work ethic was the fabric of her being. Generations of newlyweds, celebrators, mourners and friends easily entrusted her with the most important moments of their lives.



She was her children's, grandchildren's and great-grandchildren's number one fan at shows and sporting events. She loved cooking for, spending time with, and playing games with her family at her home. She loved polkas and the Philadelphia Eagles.



She inspired everyone she knew with her love, elegance and strength. She was a compassionate listener. When the chips were down, she was the first one there to help you.



She is also survived by children, Chris (Bob) Perko; Terry (Dave) Weber; George (Diane) Pachucy; Josette (Mark) Rzeszewski; Joe (Diane) Pachucy; grandchildren, Kristin Shelesky (Rick Kosa); Gretchen Shelesky (Tom Good); Felicia Rzeszewski (Mike Rafter); George Pachucy; Ashley Rzeszewski; Madison Pachucy; Jeremy Kraus; great-grandchildren, Zoe Shelesky Kosa; Cora Shelesky Good; Aviva Good; sisters, Kash Wieziolowski; Mary Ann Gongliewski; Genie Lupini; Josephine (Jerry) Snyder; brother, Joe (Rae) Yazdzik; sister-in-law, Marion Yazdzik; nieces and nephews.



The siblings would like to thank Joe, Rae and Mary Ann, and all of Theresa's sisters for their unending, loving care.



Calling hours will be Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m. at Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home, 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City.



Funeral services will be Monday at 9 a.m. at the funeral home, followed with Mass at 9:30 at St. Patrick's Church, Delaware Street, Olyphant, and entombment at Visitation of Blessed Virgin Mary Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers or memorial gifts, the family asks that you perform a random act of kindness.

