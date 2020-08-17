Annette L. Carrothers
Marine City -
Annette Louise Carrothers, 77, of Marine City, died Saturday, August 15, 2020.
She was born January 19, 1943 in Port Huron to the late Eldred and Betty Garska. She married William "Bill" Carrothers on January 24, 1961 in Port Huron. He died May 21, 1999.
Annette was a member of Blue Water Aerie #3702 Fraternal Order of Eagles. She enjoyed arts and crafts, knitting and crocheting, dancing and listening to live music and loved Elvis Presley. Annette was a generous person always willing to help anyone and would donate to many different benefits. She enjoyed riding Harley's with her husband and taking part in benefit rides. She loved animals and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Bobby (Shari) Carrothers, Vicky (Tim) Lutz and Jim (Julie) Carrothers; grandchildren, Chad, Michelle, Crystal, Nicole, Alicia, Ashley, Cece, D-Son, Jahaim, Jamie, Ariel, Adam, Justin and Jimmy; several great grandchildren; brother, Justin (Rene) Garska; one step-brother; seven step-sisters; sister-in-law, Ruthann Carrothers; brother-in-law, Jim Carrothers; several nieces and nephews; and best friend, Fran Reno. She was preceded in death by a brother, Cliff Garska; and step-mother, Marie Garska.
Visitation will be held from 2-4 & 6-9 p.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.
