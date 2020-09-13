1/1
David Stuart Ogg Jr.
David Stuart Ogg Jr.

Troy, MI - David Stuart Ogg Jr. September 12, 2020, age 89. Of Troy, formerly of Port Huron.

Beloved husband of the late Patricia. Loving father of Carole Ann Seaton (Thomas) and Debra Ogg. Cherished Grandfather of Rebecca Seaton (Kyle Stewart) and Kimberly Cloonan (Brian). Great grandfather of Henry, Matthew and Ivy. Family will receive friends Tuesday beginning at 1PM until the funeral service at 2PM at A. J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Rd., Troy. Memorial Tributes appreciated to either the Alzheimer's Association or National Kidney Foundation.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
A.J. Desmond & Sons
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
(248) 362-2500
