Howard F. Morton
Howard F. Morton

Port Huron - Howard Morton graduated from Earth and into Heaven very unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at the age of 72. He leaves behind his wife of 44 years, Nancy; his son, Brent; and his furry buddy, Baxter.

He was born in Mt. Clemens, Michigan on April 19, 1948, son of the late Howard and Betty (Miller) Morton.

Howard married Nancy Ellen Bell on November 9, 1976 in Algonac, Michigan.

Howard served our country with the United States Army and bravely fought in the Vietnam War. Howard loved the big truck life. For many years, he drove cross country from Mt. Clemens to Los Angeles to Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. His handle was Passing Through.

One of Howard's greatest joys in life was spending time with family and friends. He always took the time to check in with his loved ones and always said "What's up?" He loved being with his son. They spent many hours watching wrestling, going to concerts, football games, and he loved rooting for the Green Bay Packers.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy; son, Brent Morton; granddaughter, Kaitlyn (Jon Richmond) Schian; sisters, Mary Avers, Rose Hart, Nancy Johnson, and Beverly Buckman; brothers, Lynn Morton, Charley (Diane) Harrington; godson, Kevin (Mary) McKeown; as well as many wonderful nieces and nephews.

Howard was preceded in death by his mother, Betty (Clyde) Harrington; father, Howard E. (Winnie) Morton; sister, Gloria McKeown; brothers, Wayne (Tammy) Harrington, and Kenneth Scott; brothers-in-law, Edward Avers and Ed McKeown; and daughter-in-law, Michelle Glenn.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Smith Family Funeral Home-Hancock Street. A live-streamed and local FM broadcasted (94.5) memorial service will begin at 1:00 p.m. Those not able to attend, will be able to watch Howard's memorial service on our website under the obituary for him or will be able to listen on a local radio station (94.5) within 1000 feet of our facility. Pastor Richard Hotchkin will officiate.

Memorials are suggested to the Blue Water Area Humane Society or your local American Legion post.

For information and guestbook, www.smithfamilyfuneralhome.com






Published in The Times Herald from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
