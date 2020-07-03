1/1
Karen R. Bigger
1942 - 2020
Karen R. Bigger

Sterling Heights - - Karen Rowena Bigger age 77 was born on November 4, 1942 in Croswell, MI to the late parents, Lester and Irva Randall. On June 30, 2020 she passed after a short illness. She was survived by her husband, Thomas Bigger of 55 years; brother, Richard Randall (Irene) of South Carolina; two sons, Paul Bigger (Anjanette) and Michael Bigger (Nancy); 5 grandchildren, Jessica, Amanda, Melanie, Nicholas and Zachary (Annie); 3 great-grandchildren, Quentin, Charlie and Sadie. Karen grew up in Lexington, MI and settled in Sterling Heights where she raised her two sons. For 17 years, she taught as a Special Ed teacher at Macomb ISD before she retired in May 2006. Family was very important to her, where she loved spending time with them and playing board games. Every year she visited Duggan's Campground in Port Austin, MI; Bradenton, FL and Newberry, MI. Karen traveled to Honduras where she sponsored a child. She also was active in garden club, music, reading and 3 churches.

She will be loved and missed by many.

Visitation will be held at Pomeroy Funeral Home in Lexington on Monday, July 6th from 2-8 P.M. & Tuesday, July 7th 10-11 A.M., service to follow starting at 11 A.M. Donations can be made to Trinity Episcopal Church in Lexington.




Published in The Times Herald from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
