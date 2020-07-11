1/1
Michael "Mike" Myron
1965 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael "Mike" Myron

Council Bluffs, Iowa - Michael "Mike" Myron passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 5, 2020.

Mike was born in Detroit, MI on October 21, 1965. Mike was raised in Port Huron, MI by his parents, Harry and Alice Myron. He attended Port Huron Northern High School. Mike played hockey for the Port Huron

Minor Hockey Association House League during his youth. He grew up loving the game of hockey and was a huge fan of the Detroit Red Wings. Mike was an avid Mopar lover. He loved to look at them, drive them, and work on them. Attending car shows was something he looked forward to in the summer as he appreciated cars of all types. He was also a fan of U of M football. Mike enjoyed watching classic horror movies, spending time with his grandsons, and attending events such as Monster Truck shows. One of Mike's favorite places to visit was Mackinac Island, MI where he spent his summers growing up.

Mike spent many years of his life doing home remodeling and repairs. He also spent some time traveling through several states while being a truck driver. He could be considered a jack of all trades as he had experience doing various types of work which was very helpful to his family.

Mike is survived by daughters, Andrea Myron and Kelly Baker both of Port Huron; son, Shawn Furness of Spartanburg, South Carolina; grandsons, Aidyn Munro and Kanye Cole both of Port Huron; sister, Susan Myron also of Port Huron; brother, Patrick Myron (Sarah) of Marquette, Michigan; niece, Ruby Myron of Marquette; his significant other, Connie Gale; and her daughters, Kassandra and Alexandria of Council Bluffs, Iowa.

He is preceded in death by his father, Harry Myron.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Smith Family Funeral Home-Hancock Street. A memorial service will begin at 6:00 p.m. Rev. Max Amstutz will officiate.

Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association.

For information and guestbook, www.smithfamilyfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Smith Family Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
16
Visitation
05:00 - 06:00 PM
Smith Family Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
16
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Smith Family Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smith Family Funeral Home
1525 Hancock St.
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 985-4351
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith Family Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved