Michael "Mike" Myron
Council Bluffs, Iowa - Michael "Mike" Myron passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 5, 2020.
Mike was born in Detroit, MI on October 21, 1965. Mike was raised in Port Huron, MI by his parents, Harry and Alice Myron. He attended Port Huron Northern High School. Mike played hockey for the Port Huron
Minor Hockey Association House League during his youth. He grew up loving the game of hockey and was a huge fan of the Detroit Red Wings. Mike was an avid Mopar lover. He loved to look at them, drive them, and work on them. Attending car shows was something he looked forward to in the summer as he appreciated cars of all types. He was also a fan of U of M football. Mike enjoyed watching classic horror movies, spending time with his grandsons, and attending events such as Monster Truck shows. One of Mike's favorite places to visit was Mackinac Island, MI where he spent his summers growing up.
Mike spent many years of his life doing home remodeling and repairs. He also spent some time traveling through several states while being a truck driver. He could be considered a jack of all trades as he had experience doing various types of work which was very helpful to his family.
Mike is survived by daughters, Andrea Myron and Kelly Baker both of Port Huron; son, Shawn Furness of Spartanburg, South Carolina; grandsons, Aidyn Munro and Kanye Cole both of Port Huron; sister, Susan Myron also of Port Huron; brother, Patrick Myron (Sarah) of Marquette, Michigan; niece, Ruby Myron of Marquette; his significant other, Connie Gale; and her daughters, Kassandra and Alexandria of Council Bluffs, Iowa.
He is preceded in death by his father, Harry Myron.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Smith Family Funeral Home-Hancock Street. A memorial service will begin at 6:00 p.m. Rev. Max Amstutz will officiate.
Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association
.
