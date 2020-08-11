Nancy H. VanTroostenberghe
Smiths Creek - Nancy Helen VanTroostenberghe, 65, of Smiths Creek, died Monday, August 10, 2020.
She was born November 25, 1954 in St. Clair to the late Marion "John" and Elnora Nowicki. She married Thomas VanTroostenberghe on March 9, 1973 in St. Clair.
Mrs. VanTroostenberghe was a 1972 graduate of Marysville High School and recently retired as a customer service manager at Walmart after 20 years of service. She enjoyed going on cruises and to casinos, playing bingo, crocheting, playing piano, camping and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Thomas; four children, Scott (Tammy) VanTroostenberghe, Anne (Tim) Lage, Stephanie VanTroostenberghe and fiancé, Scott Epperson, and Steven (Ashley) VanTroostenberghe; four grandchildren, Daniel, Allison, Scarlett and Amaryllis VanTroostenberghe; a sister, Nora Cox; a brother, Michael (Dawn) Nowicki; several nieces and nephews, including Christina (Jennifer) Goodlander, Patricia (James) Darnall and Michelle Nowicki; and her beloved cat, Mama Kitty "Trixie". She was preceded in death by her son, Michael VanTroostenberghe; and a brother-in-law, Terry Cox.
Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. on Sunday in the Marysville Funeral Home. A limited number of people will be allowed in at a time. Please wear a mask for the safety and comfort of others.
The Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 17, 2020 in Holy Family Catholic Church, Memphis. The Reverend John Nedumcherit will officiate.
Memorials may be made to the family.