Orrin L. "Skip" Hyde



Port Huron - Orrin L. "Skip" Hyde, 70, of Port Huron, died Sunday, March 24, 2019.



He was born September 9, 1948 in Port Huron to the late Hubert and Marion Hyde. He married Diana Lynn Vickery on July 3, 1970 in Port Huron. She died May 28, 2017.



Mr. Hyde was a 1967 graduate of Port Huron Northern High School and served in the U.S. Air Force. He retired from Intertape Polymer Group. He loved to hunt and fish and was a member of the Blue Water Sportsman's Association. He loved his family very much.



He is survived by two daughters, Tracy (Mike) Cox Sr. and Kelly (Aaron) Jamison; four grandchildren, Mike Cox Jr., Trent Cox, Drew Jamison and Rebecca Jamison; three brothers, John Hyde, Jim (Sue) Hyde and Tom (Kathy) Hyde; and two sisters, Wanda Helmrich and Ruth (Mark) Kennedy.



A memorial visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019 in Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home.



Memorial contributions may be made to Ronald McDonald House Charities. To send condolences, please visit karrersimpson.com Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 26, 2019