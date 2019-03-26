Services
Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home, Inc.
1720 Elk Street
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 985- 9605
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home, Inc.
1720 Elk Street
Port Huron, MI 48060
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home, Inc.
1720 Elk Street
Port Huron, MI 48060
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Orrin Hyde
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Orrin L. "Skip" Hyde


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Orrin L. "Skip" Hyde Obituary
Orrin L. "Skip" Hyde

Port Huron - Orrin L. "Skip" Hyde, 70, of Port Huron, died Sunday, March 24, 2019.

He was born September 9, 1948 in Port Huron to the late Hubert and Marion Hyde. He married Diana Lynn Vickery on July 3, 1970 in Port Huron. She died May 28, 2017.

Mr. Hyde was a 1967 graduate of Port Huron Northern High School and served in the U.S. Air Force. He retired from Intertape Polymer Group. He loved to hunt and fish and was a member of the Blue Water Sportsman's Association. He loved his family very much.

He is survived by two daughters, Tracy (Mike) Cox Sr. and Kelly (Aaron) Jamison; four grandchildren, Mike Cox Jr., Trent Cox, Drew Jamison and Rebecca Jamison; three brothers, John Hyde, Jim (Sue) Hyde and Tom (Kathy) Hyde; and two sisters, Wanda Helmrich and Ruth (Mark) Kennedy.

A memorial visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019 in Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ronald McDonald House Charities. To send condolences, please visit karrersimpson.com
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now