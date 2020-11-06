Tamara Ann Kramp
Kenockee Twp. - 62, died Friday, November 6, 2020, at McLaren Port Huron Hospital.
She was born in Port Huron on June 11, 1958, the daughter of Ravena and Gathel (Bickle) Pickering.
She married the love of her life, Jonnie Allen Kramp, on March 11, 2000. Tamara enjoyed spending time with her family especially her grandchildren.
She was a beloved wife to Jonnie; amazing mother to David (Nicole) Woolman and Sarah RaeAnn Woolman (Darrell) and Johnny (Sarah) Kramp; loving mema to Adrianna and Lukas Woolman, Mason Stolp and Kaylee and Kyler Kramp; sister to Linda Pickering, Carol Pickering, Larry (Roberta) Pickering, Jeff (Mary) Pickering; her dog Madison and many nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Ravena and Gathel Pickering; mother and father-in-law, Juanita and Lewis Kramp, brother, Ronald Pickering and brothers-in-law, William and Louis Kramp.
The family honors the memory of Tamara and invites you to visit and share memories Monday, November 9, 2020, from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Kaatz Funeral Directors, Yale, with funeral services at 6:00 p.m. Pastor John Loy of Smiths Creek Bible Church, will officiate.
Memorials are suggested to "Regency on the Lake activities department".
For more information and tribute wall visit: kaatzfunerals.com