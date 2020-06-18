Mrs. Henrietta Faul Dauzat
Alexandria - Funeral services for Henrietta Faul Dauzat will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Gallagher Funeral Home in Ball,with Reverend Gary Maxwell officiating. Burial will be in Alexandria Memorial Gardens under the direction of Gallagher Funeral Home. Visitation for Mrs. Dauzat will be on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. and on Saturday June 20, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until service time.
Henrietta was a native of Crowley, Louisiana where she was born and raised. She graduated from Crowley High School and went on to attend Lamar University in Orange, Texas where she received her degree in nursing. During her 52 year career in nursing, she worked in various hospitals and home health agencies. Even in retirement, she continued to serve others by administering medications to nursing home residents.
She married the love of her life Samuel Buddy Dauzat in February of 1967. She and Buddy were blessed with a son, John Whitney Dauzat, who brightened their days and filled their hearts. She was and continues to be a great source of support and comfort to each of them.
In addition to being a loving mother, she was also the doting and dedicated Mimi to four beautiful grandchildren in whom she found constant joy and happiness: Danielle, Samantha, David, and Mason.
She enjoyed sewing, antiquing, restoring furniture, interior design, gardening, creating floral arrangements, going to flea markets and garage sales with friends.
Henrietta believed in honoring her faith, her family, and her friends. These were the most important things in her life. Her entire life and legacy are a testament to those beliefs. Ultimately, she always placed God first in her life and was always able to find the good in everything and everyone.
She is survived by her son John Dauzat and his wife Claire, two granddaughters Danielle and Samantha Dauzat, and one grandson Mason Dauzat. She also leaves behind a multitude of family and friends to cherish her memory.
She is preceded in death by her husband Samuel Buddy Dauzat, her grandson David Dauzat, and her parents and grandparents.
The family wants to express a special and sincere thank you to her caretakers: Julia Bruyninckx, RN from St. Joseph's Hospice who's time and understanding was a gift to us all and Stephanie Wood who started out as a sitter and ended up as family.
To extend online condolences for the Dauzat family, please visit www.Gallagherfh.com
Alexandria - Funeral services for Henrietta Faul Dauzat will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Gallagher Funeral Home in Ball,with Reverend Gary Maxwell officiating. Burial will be in Alexandria Memorial Gardens under the direction of Gallagher Funeral Home. Visitation for Mrs. Dauzat will be on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. and on Saturday June 20, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until service time.
Henrietta was a native of Crowley, Louisiana where she was born and raised. She graduated from Crowley High School and went on to attend Lamar University in Orange, Texas where she received her degree in nursing. During her 52 year career in nursing, she worked in various hospitals and home health agencies. Even in retirement, she continued to serve others by administering medications to nursing home residents.
She married the love of her life Samuel Buddy Dauzat in February of 1967. She and Buddy were blessed with a son, John Whitney Dauzat, who brightened their days and filled their hearts. She was and continues to be a great source of support and comfort to each of them.
In addition to being a loving mother, she was also the doting and dedicated Mimi to four beautiful grandchildren in whom she found constant joy and happiness: Danielle, Samantha, David, and Mason.
She enjoyed sewing, antiquing, restoring furniture, interior design, gardening, creating floral arrangements, going to flea markets and garage sales with friends.
Henrietta believed in honoring her faith, her family, and her friends. These were the most important things in her life. Her entire life and legacy are a testament to those beliefs. Ultimately, she always placed God first in her life and was always able to find the good in everything and everyone.
She is survived by her son John Dauzat and his wife Claire, two granddaughters Danielle and Samantha Dauzat, and one grandson Mason Dauzat. She also leaves behind a multitude of family and friends to cherish her memory.
She is preceded in death by her husband Samuel Buddy Dauzat, her grandson David Dauzat, and her parents and grandparents.
The family wants to express a special and sincere thank you to her caretakers: Julia Bruyninckx, RN from St. Joseph's Hospice who's time and understanding was a gift to us all and Stephanie Wood who started out as a sitter and ended up as family.
To extend online condolences for the Dauzat family, please visit www.Gallagherfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Town Talk from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.