Jearl Geneviere "Kay" Duplissey Grayson
Alexandria - A private graveside service for Jearl Genevieve "Kay" Duplissey Grayson was held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Alexandria Memorial Gardens with Rev. Bruce Maxwell officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.
Kay Grayson, 92, of Alexandria, was born on June 21, 1927, and passed peacefully from this life on June 20, 2020, at Rapides Regional Hospital.
Kay will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She worked for South Central Bell as a telephone operator. Later in her career, Kay worked at ASH in the cafeteria. Kay loved the Lord and her faith was the most important thing in her life. She was a member of the Baptist Temple Church and taught Sunday school to the 4-year olds. Kay was also a member of the WMU. She will be remembered as a fantastic cook and her seamstress skills were impeccable. Kay was dearly loved and will be deeply missed.
Kay was preceded in death by her husband of 73 years, James "Jimmy" Grayson; son, Jamey Grayson; granddaughter, Amber Bearb; and daughter-in-law, Debbie Grayson.
Those left to cherish her memory includes two daughters, Diana Bearb, and husband Michael; Starlene Grayson; three grandchildren, Kristen Roberts, and husband, Aaron, John Grayson and wife, Kinta, Rustin Grayson and wife, Keely; seven great-grandchildren, Aspen Bearb, Addison Grayson, Nolan Grayson, Ryker Grayson, Ashtyn Grayson, Ainsley Grayson, and Justin Grayson.
The family wants to express a special and sincere thank you to The Summit Nursing Home.
Memorials in Kay's memory can be sent to Family of Grace Church, 4200 South MacArthur, Alexandria, LA 71302.
To extend online notes of condolence to the Grayson Family, please visit www.KramerFunerals.com.
Alexandria - A private graveside service for Jearl Genevieve "Kay" Duplissey Grayson was held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Alexandria Memorial Gardens with Rev. Bruce Maxwell officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.
Kay Grayson, 92, of Alexandria, was born on June 21, 1927, and passed peacefully from this life on June 20, 2020, at Rapides Regional Hospital.
Kay will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She worked for South Central Bell as a telephone operator. Later in her career, Kay worked at ASH in the cafeteria. Kay loved the Lord and her faith was the most important thing in her life. She was a member of the Baptist Temple Church and taught Sunday school to the 4-year olds. Kay was also a member of the WMU. She will be remembered as a fantastic cook and her seamstress skills were impeccable. Kay was dearly loved and will be deeply missed.
Kay was preceded in death by her husband of 73 years, James "Jimmy" Grayson; son, Jamey Grayson; granddaughter, Amber Bearb; and daughter-in-law, Debbie Grayson.
Those left to cherish her memory includes two daughters, Diana Bearb, and husband Michael; Starlene Grayson; three grandchildren, Kristen Roberts, and husband, Aaron, John Grayson and wife, Kinta, Rustin Grayson and wife, Keely; seven great-grandchildren, Aspen Bearb, Addison Grayson, Nolan Grayson, Ryker Grayson, Ashtyn Grayson, Ainsley Grayson, and Justin Grayson.
The family wants to express a special and sincere thank you to The Summit Nursing Home.
Memorials in Kay's memory can be sent to Family of Grace Church, 4200 South MacArthur, Alexandria, LA 71302.
To extend online notes of condolence to the Grayson Family, please visit www.KramerFunerals.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Town Talk from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.