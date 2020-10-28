John M. Anthony, Jr.John M. Anthony, Jr. age 84, formerly of Colfax LA, of Lebanon, OH, passed from this life January 22, 2020.Please join friends and family for a Memorial Service honoring John's life Saturday November 7, 2020 2:00pm at Palestine United Methodist Church - 306 Tioga Rd. Ball, LA 71405.Family will receive visitors in the church from 1:30 pm until time of service with Reception to follow immediately after in the church fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Palestine United Methodist Church.* face coverings and social distancing are required by the church during the service and reception. We respectfully ask for your compliance.