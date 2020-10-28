1/1
John M. Anthony Jr.
John M. Anthony, Jr.

John M. Anthony, Jr. age 84, formerly of Colfax LA, of Lebanon, OH, passed from this life January 22, 2020.

Please join friends and family for a Memorial Service honoring John's life Saturday November 7, 2020 2:00pm at Palestine United Methodist Church - 306 Tioga Rd. Ball, LA 71405.

Family will receive visitors in the church from 1:30 pm until time of service with Reception to follow immediately after in the church fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Palestine United Methodist Church.

* face coverings and social distancing are required by the church during the service and reception. We respectfully ask for your compliance.






Published in The Town Talk from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1, 2020.
