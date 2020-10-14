Michael BurkeDeville - Funeral Mass for Michael Patrick Burke of Deville will begin at 11am on Friday, October 16, 2020 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Mansura. Burial will follow at St. Paul Cemetery in Mansura. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.Michael Burke, age 50, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020 in Alexandria. Michael was served as a firefighter in New Orleans and retired after 10 years of service.Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 25 years, Ellen Burke of Deville; son, Christopher Burke of Deville; sister, Michelle B. Milonas (Ioannis) of New Orleans; and brother, Brian Burke (Lesley) of Mandeville. He is also survived by nieces & nephew, Maria Milonas, Samantha Burke, and Niko Milonas.He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis Burke, Jr. & Lorraine Shambra Burke.