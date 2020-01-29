Donald C. Henderson, 87, passed away peacefully at home on Jan. 24, 2020, following a brief illness.
Don was born on Aug. 8, 1932. He was raised in Pensacola, Fla., where he was very active in the community. He was Jaycee of the Year, past president of the Escambia County Cancer Society, past member of the Pensacola Civitan Club, past member of the Board of Governors Fiesta of Five Flags, past member of the Navy League, received award for Service to Youth YMCA in Pensacola, Boss of the Year American Business Women's Association Pensacola Chapter, and Young Man of the year Pensacola. In 1975 he moved to Tallahassee, where he was a member of the Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce. He was Vice President and President of the Florida Land Title Association. After 30 years in the Florida Title Insurance Business and 20 years in the Mortgage Business, Don retired and moved to Wakulla County in 2001. He has been active in Real Estate since his retirement and was active in the Rotary Club of Wakulla, being named Rotarian of the Year in 2006, Keep Wakulla County Beautiful, serving as President for eight years, The Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce, Board of Directors, Big Bend Hospice Advisory Board of 15 years, and a devoted member of Christ Church Anglican.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hazel and Lonnie Henderson; and daughter, Donna Henderson Malone. He leaves behind his wife of 41 years, Hannelore; children, David Henderson (wife Andi and children Lauren, Michael, Becca and Alex), Kevin Smith (son Hunter), Brian Smith (daughter Andrea), Lesa Beuerlein (children Theresa and Dustin), Tiereze Murray (son Trevor); grandson, Nicholas Henderson; and many beloved great-grandchildren.
A service for the celebration of his life will be held on Feb. 1, with Family Visitation at 10 a.m., followed by the Eucharist for the Departed at 11 a.m. Christ Church Anglican, 3383 Coastal Highway, Crawfordville, Fla. A private family service of interment will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Christ Church, Crawfordville Florida or Big Bend Hospice of Wakulla County.
Published in The Wakulla News on Jan. 30, 2020