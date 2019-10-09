Steven Gerald Ellis, born Dec. 21, 1946, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, after a short illness at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.
He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Frances "Billie" W. Ellis of Crawfordville; three daughters, Oretta Gayle Ellis of Dyersburg, Tenn., Jackie Ellis Elliot (Rich) of Crawfordville, and Sheila Ellis Watson (Danny) of Dyersburg, Tenn.; as well as nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents, Rudolph and Hilda Ellis and the Rev. W. E. and Erelene Smith; son, Jimmy Moore Ellis; and siblings, Peter Ellis, Gene Smith (Betty) and Jerry Smith.
He was born in New York City in 1946 to Rudolph and Hilda Ellis. Steve attended and graduated from Dyersburg State Community College. He was a Vietnam Veteran of the U.S. Navy. Besides being a cancer survivor he was a local member of the Crawfordville cancer group. Steve believed in giving back to his community by being an avid volunteer for multiple organizations such as coaching his grandsons in the little league tee ball division, a member of the Lions Club, a lifelong member of the VFW, a 20+ gallon blood donor, an avid balloonist, and received numerous awards for mentoring and volunteering his time at local and state correctional institutions. Steve was months away from his 10 year anniversary in the local Alcoholics Anonymous division, in which he was a mentor and sponsor of others.
Steve will be greatly missed by many friends and family. Honorary pallbearers include Richard Hearn, Michael Breeding, Steven Grissom, and best friends and confidants Grady Gibbs and Bill Pike.
An informal visitation will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at 3 p.m. in Crawfordville at 54 Ochlockonee St., next door to the women's center. Bring your best memories and stories to share of Steve with family and friends. In lieu of flowers and gifts, the family requests that donations in Steve's memory be made to Crawfordville Alcoholics Anonymous division, Tallahassee Memorial Cancer Center, or St. Jude Research Facility; as he cherished these organizations dearly.
A ceremony and burial with military honors will follow on Oct. 26, 2019 in Tennessee.
David Conn and Kimberly Crum with Bevis Funeral Home of Crawfordville are assisting the family with arrangements (850-926-3333, www.bevisfh.com).
Published in The Wakulla News on Oct. 10, 2019