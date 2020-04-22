Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Gerald "Tommy" Hicks. View Sign Service Information Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services 3106 Crawfordville Hwy. Crawfordville , FL 32327 (850)-926-5919 Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas "Tommy" Gerald Hicks Sr., 74, of Crawfordville, met his heavenly maker Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at home with his loving family.



Tommy was born in Graceville, and later moved to Tallahassee where he graduated from Leon High School. Tommy and Brenda moved to Crawfordville in 1973. Tommy was a construction contractor and owned and operated Hicks Builders from 1978 until his retirement. He was a member of Ivan Assembly of God Church.



For the last 31 years, Tommy was an active member of Alcoholics Anonymous. Tommy sponsored many men on their journey to sobriety. He was instrumental in facilitating AA meetings in correctional facilities. He enjoyed being an AA speaker at conferences and developed friendships throughout the country. Tommy was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed spending time in the woods and on the water with family, friends, and fishing partner, Brenda. He delighted in the many trips he and Brenda took on their Harley motorcycle. With a generous heart, Tommy loved his family and will be greatly missed.



He is survived by his wife and best friend of 47 years, Brenda Hicks; daughter Crissy Sarvis and husband Mike; daughter Dawn Ridgon and husband Justin, all of Crawfordville. He is also survived by his daughter Kim Miller; sons, Thomas Hicks Jr. and Chad Hicks; sister Beverly Strickland and partner Cherry; and brother Timmy Strickland. Tommy had a special relationship with his grandchildren: Michael, Meghan, and Madison Sarvis, and Harley and Eva Rigdon.



Tommy was predeceased by his father, Audie Hicks, mother, Myrtle Strickland, stepfather, G.C. Strickland, and sister Anna Lois Butler.



Due to current circumstances, a private family graveside service was held Saturday, April 18, 2020 at the Arran Annex cemetery followed by burial. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.



Contributions in memory of Tommy may be made to Ivan Assembly of God Church or to Alcoholics Anonymous at

