Vivian Inez Triplett of Tampa passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020.



A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted Saturday, June 13, at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens, 4025 W. Palmetto Street with Pastor Anthony W. Greene officiating. Please follow the CDC guidelines. Interment will be held by Graveside service, Sunday, June 14, at 1 p.m. at Walker Cemetery in Crawfordville.



Vivian was born in Hyde Park, Wakulla County to the late James and Susie Triplett, she was one of nine children. She attended Wakulla County Schools, graduating from Shadeville High School where she was one of the fastest track stars. She later moved to Tallahassee where she attended FAMU. Vivian accepted Christ in her life at an early age and joined her family of Thessalonia Missionary Baptist Church. She later moved her family to Tampa, where she joined First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens, and served faithfully for many years as Trustee, President of Usher Board #2, Chairperson Kitchen Committee, Outreach Ministry for the homeless, Financial Secretary and many more.



Upon arriving in Tampa, she worked for W.T. Edwards, she worked for Attorney Shirley Reback for over 15 years and she worked for Ms. Sherri Simonetti for over 27 years and she was currently employed with Attorney David Koch and Dr. Lisa Koch and their children, Jordan and Connor for over 20 years, loving and caring for them and their children whom she loved dearly. She took care of many grandchildren, feeding them, loving to cook for everyone, and giving them the honest truth, even if you did not want to hear it, you got it anyway. She loved her family with all her heart.



She leaves to cherish her memories and in God's care: daughters, Shirley Triplett Johnson, Flora Triplett, Linda Robinson (Eddie), Angela Christie-Reese (Ivan) and Brenda Williams; grandchildren, Antwand Howard Sr., Alvin Johnson, Jr., Andre Johnson, Donell Williams, James Triplett, Nydia and Nico Nelson, Valencia Hargrove, Martin L. Cox Jr., Lakisha Williams, Jessica Williams (Curtis), Aubrey Williams, Andrea Aaron and Samonie Simmons; (29) great-grandchildren and (3) great-great grandchildren; brother, Preston Triplett (Lillie); sister, Shirley Mae Taylor; sisters-in-law, Genevieve Triplett and Gloria Triplett; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, church members and special friend, Sandra Williams.



She was predeceased by her parents, James and Susie Triplett; siblings, James W. Triplett, Roosevelt Triplett, Willis C. Triplett, Tessie Miller, Fred L. Triplett and Mary E. Jackson; brothers-in-laws, Leroy Miller, Elisha Jackson and Noah Taylor; and granddaughter, Quadasia Howard.



The visitation will be held from 3-7 p.m., on Friday, June 12, at Ray Williams Funeral Home, 301 N. Howard Avenue. We are asking family and friends to follow the CDC guidelines.



Arrangements entrusted to Ray Williams Funeral Home, Rhodes & Northern, Owners.





