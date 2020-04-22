Walter Parramore Durrance, 68, of Sopchoppy, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at his home in Sopchoppy.
Walter was a native and lifelong resident of Wakulla County. He was born in Medart, was a U.S. Army veteran, graduated from Wakulla High School and was a member of the Sopchoppy Southern Baptist Church. Walter was self-employed in the bait business. His family states that he was a loving care-giver to his loved ones.
Walter is survived by his wife Sarah Cox Durrance; two sons, John Durrance and Travis Durrance; daughter Stacy Durrance; and a step daughter, Stacie Diaz (Ricardo).
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
The Durrance family is being assisted by Skip & Trey Young, with Family Funeral Home at Harvey Young Chapel (850-926-5919 or Familyfhc.com).
Published in The Wakulla News on Apr. 23, 2020