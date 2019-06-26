Douglas Kiddy, 64, passed away peacefully at home. Surrounded by the love of his family on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Married for 41 years, Doug was the devoted husband of Marilyn (Carlson) Kiddy. Born in Westerly, he was the son of the late William and Margaret (Thomasson) Kiddy. Doug lived in Ashaway, RI for 35 years, previously from Coventry. He will be sadly missed by his three loving daughters and their husbands; Kristin and Josh Eidam, Shannon and Christian Leddy, and Lindsay Kiddy and James Mason; a sister and her husband, Sandra and Burt Lynch; four grandchildren, Camron, Gage, Sawyer, and Kapri and four deceased grandchildren, Natalie, Thomas, Nate, and Lucas. He was the brother of the late Brian A. Kiddy and Pamela J. Duncan.

The funeral service will be private. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Doug's life on June 30, 2019 from 3-5 pm at 66 Gardner Road, Charlestown, RI. Memorial contributions may be sent to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care of RI, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904 or to Brigham and Women's Hospital to support "Transplace Critical Care Fund". Memorial gits can be made one at www.bwhgiving.org or checks can be made payable to Brigham and Women's Hospital with "In Memory of Doug Kiddy" in the memo line, and sent to : Brigham and Women's Hospital, Development Office, 116 Huntington Avenue, 3rd floor, Boston, MA, 02116, will be appreciated. Arrangements made by the Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home. Information and condolences, visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com Published in The Westerly Sun on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary