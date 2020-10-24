1/
Elaine A. (Mattero) Rizzo
{ "" }
Elaine A. (Mattero) Rizzo, of Mountain Avenue, Westerly, passed away at her home on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the age of 80.
Born in Westerly, she was the daughter of the late Giovanni and Julia Mattero.
Elaine worked as a Registered Nurse for The Westerly Hospital for many years until her retirement and was a faithful, longtime communicant of Immaculate Conception Church.
She most enjoyed spending time with her family and will be dearly missed by her five children, Mark Rizzo and wife Tina, Paul Rizzo and wife Linda, and Julie Rizzo, all of Westerly, David Rizzo and wife Lori of Ashaway, and Camelia Serra and husband Richard of Charlestown; a brother Dr. Antonio Mattero and his wife Lynn also of Westerly; ten grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Immaculate Conception Church, 111 High St., Westerly at 11am on Monday, Oct. 26. Visiting hours are omitted. Burial will be private. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements.

Published in The Westerly Sun on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Funeral services provided by
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2648
