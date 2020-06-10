Joan M. (Tucker) Santos
Joan M. (Tucker) Santos, beloved wife for 64 years of Sonny Santos, of Elmridge Road, Pawcatuck, passed away at her home on Monday, June 8, 2020 at the age of 82.
Born in Wakefield, RI, she was the daughter of the late John and Hazel Tucker.
Joan was a devoted wife and mother who will be missed dearly by her family.
She leaves behind her husband Sonny and their four children, Ernie Santos and spouse Karen, Cindy Urso and spouse Gary, Steve Santos and spouse Jo Anne, and Penny Grispino and spouse Joe; eight grandchildren; and 15 great grandchildren. Joan was predeceased by her brother John "Junie" Tucker and her granddaughter Sadie.
Special thanks to Joanne Santos and Karen Santos for the care they gave.
All services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com

Published in The Westerly Sun on Jun. 10, 2020.
