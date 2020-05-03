Marie Murano, 58, of Valley Drive, Westerly, passed away at RI Hospital on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
Born in Westerly, she was the beloved daughter of Emilio "Hummie" Murano of Westerly and the late Theresa Murano.
Marie was particularly close to her aides from the nursing placement. She enjoyed spending time with the clients at The Olean Center for over 20 years. Marie brought an immense amount of joy to anyone she met and spent time with.
In addition to her devoted father, she leaves two siblings, Louis Murano of Punta Gorda, FL and Elizabeth "Bette" Murano Gueltzow and husband Jim Gueltzow of Westerly.
All services will be held privately. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Born in Westerly, she was the beloved daughter of Emilio "Hummie" Murano of Westerly and the late Theresa Murano.
Marie was particularly close to her aides from the nursing placement. She enjoyed spending time with the clients at The Olean Center for over 20 years. Marie brought an immense amount of joy to anyone she met and spent time with.
In addition to her devoted father, she leaves two siblings, Louis Murano of Punta Gorda, FL and Elizabeth "Bette" Murano Gueltzow and husband Jim Gueltzow of Westerly.
All services will be held privately. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Westerly Sun on May 3, 2020.