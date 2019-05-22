Marshall Todd Wilkinson, 54, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, May 11, 2019.

Todd was born in Westerly to Wayne Wilkinson and Elizabeth Bruce. He was the beloved stepson of Pamela Wilkinson and James "Jim" Bruce.

Todd graduated from Wheeler High School where he excelled in soccer, baseball and basketball. He coached Little League baseball and high school basketball for many years.

Todd worked with his father as a highly skilled machinist at Wilkinson Tool and Die Co.

He married his wife Donna (Oliver), who predeceased Todd in 2017. He was also predeceased by his mother and stepfather. Todd's grandparents were Mildred and Carroll Wilkinson and Marjorie and Ansel Coats, all of North Stonington.

He will forever be missed by his siblings, Jon Wilkinson (Kim), Jamie Bruce (Deanna), Kara Sisk (Dean), and Kyle Wilkinson (Pearl). He was "Uncle Todd" to 13 nieces and nephews whom he cherished and treasured.

Todd loved family and will be missed by all of his aunts, uncles and cousins in the large Wilkinson, Coats and Boissevain families. He will also be missed by his close friend Danny Williamson and many other very close friends.

Todd enjoyed sports and automobile races with family and family gatherings.

He attended Second Baptist Church on 12 Stillman Rd., in North Stonington, where friends and family are invited to attend a Funeral Service that will be held on Saturday, May 25 at 1:00p.m. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery. Donations in his memory may be made to Youth & Children Ministries of Second Baptist Church. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com