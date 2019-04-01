Nancy Shevers Loney, 87, a New York City interior designer who reinvented herself when she relocated to Westerly, RI, died peacefully in her sleep on Thursday March 28, 2019. In Westerly, she was a founder of Opening Doors – a non-profit that promoted literacy in young children – and dedicated herself to ensuring it would be an enduring part of the community.

Born in 1932 in New York City and raised in Scarsdale, NY, she graduated from Simmons College in Boston, MA, and received a Masters degree in art history from Hunter College in 1974.

Mrs. Loney served on the boards of the LCU Fund for Women's Education and The Colony Club, both in Manhattan, NY. In Rhode Island, she was a member of The Watch Hill Yacht Club, The Hope Club, and The Misquamicut Club, where she served on the board.

She was an integral member of the community. A compassionate person, with a knack for getting along with people of any age – in her own words "interested people are interesting". Her infectious enthusiasm, kind words, and sharp wit will be missed tremendously.

She loved to travel, was fluent in French, an avid bridge player, passionate and ambitious cook, a late-in-life exercise enthusiast, and she never missed a single week of the NYT crossword puzzle – which she did in ink.

She is survived by her brother Harold Shevers of Cincinnati, Ohio; her daughter Susan Allen Loney of Providence, RI; her son Fredrick Roosevelt Loney III, of Westerly, RI; her grandchildren Alice Loney Peterson and Henry Oestreich of Brooklyn, NY; and her great grandchild Maud Beatrice Peterson. She was predeceased by her husband Fredrick Roosevelt Loney, Jr., to whom she was married for 55 years.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions in her name be made to Opening Doors for Westerly's Children; PO BOX 2955 Westerly, RI 02891 – or through the website: Openingdoorswesterly.org

Arrangements are entrusted to the Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St., Westerly, RI 02891.

A memorial is planned for the spring. Published in The Westerly Sun on Apr. 1, 2019