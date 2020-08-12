Thomas Capalbo, beloved husband of Rose M. (DeSimone) Capalbo, passed away at his home on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at the age of 96.
Born in Westerly, he was the son of the late Francesco and Filomena Capalbo.
Thomas worked as an Assembler for Bostitch for 37 years until his retirement and was a devoted communicant of St. Pius X Church. As a US Marine Corps veteran of WWII, he was wounded in the Battle of Okinawa and received a Purple Heart. He was a life member of the Josiah Broadfoot Chapter No. 6 and the Disabled American Veterans.
In addition to his wife Rose, he will be dearly missed by two sons, Marty Capalbo and his wife Barbara and Gary Capalbo and his wife Judith; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. Thomas was predeceased by nine siblings.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11am on Thursday at St. Pius X Church, 44 Elm St., Westerly. Burial with Full Military Honors will be private. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Beacon Hospice (checks payable to: Amedisys Foundation), 1130 Ten Rod Rd, STE A205, North Kingstown, RI 02852 or to St. Pius X Church, 44 Elm St., Westerly, RI 02891 in memory of Thomas. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com