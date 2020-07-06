1/1
Harold Martin Wright
1956 - 2020
Mr. Harold Martin Wright, age 63, of Palestine, died Thursday, July 2, 2020, at the St. Bernards Hospital in Jonesboro.
Mr. Wright was born July 13, 1956, in Elaine, and was the son of Harry Martin Wright and Betty Sue Bryant Wright. He lived in St. Francis County most all of his life, was retired from the Arkansas Highway Department, was a veteran of the Army, and was a member of the Goodwin Baptist Church.
Mr. Wright married Lose Leota in 1977, and she preceded him in death in 2020. He is survived by four sons, Floyd Wright of Batesville, Harold S. Wright and wife, Angela, of Wynne, and Jeff Wright and Michael Wright, both of Palestine; one daughter, Michelle Wright of Jonesboro; his mother, Virginia Wright of Palestine; one brother, Charlie Wright of South Carolina; three sisters, Pam Deen of Marion, Gloria Hooker of Palestine and Roxanne Pruitt of Crawfordsville, and four grandchildren, Kyle, Maddux, Bailey and Grayson.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Floyd Eugene Wright, and one sister, Alma Sue Wright.
Visitation for Mr. Wright will be from 6 to 8 p.m., this evening, Monday, July 6, 2020, at Stevens Funeral Home.
Services for Mr. Wright will be held at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel at 10 a.m., Tuesday, July 7, 2020, with burial in Forrest Park Cemetery.
Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Log on to stevensfuneralhome.net for the online registry.

Published in Times-Herald from Jul. 6 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
