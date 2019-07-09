Dovie Iverson, age 92, of Fargo, ND, formerly of Valley City, ND, died Saturday, July 6th at Villa Maria in Fargo, ND. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Friday, July 12th at St. Catherine's Catholic Church in Valley City. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the Lerud Mathias Funeral Home and one hour before the service at the church on Friday morning. A prayer service will be held at 7:00 PM Thursday evening at the funeral home. Funeral arrangements by the Lerud Mathias Funeral Home of Valley City. An online guestbook is available at www.lerudschuldt.com

Dovie was born on October 26, 1926, in Cando, North Dakota to Clifford and Vera (Smith) Holien. She grew up in Cando and graduated from Cando High School. She married Larry M. Iverson on August 20, 1947, and from there six boys were born to them. Robert, Douglas, Larry, Gregory, Paul, and Shawn. Dovie was a housewife and enjoyed raising her six boys. She traveled with Larry to many county agent conventions across the United States. Dovie devoted her life to the Catholic Church. She volunteered for many organizations over the years. Most importantly, she loved spending time with her family and friends.

Dovie is survived by her children, Douglas Iverson of Floyd, Virginia, daughter-in-law, Sarah Iverson, West Fargo, ND, Greg (Teri) Iverson, Ute, IA, Paul Iverson of Seligman, AZ, and Shawn Iverson (Monica Yundt), Mandan, ND, grandchildren Kari Iverson, Maggie Iverson, Scott Iverson, Jenae (Marv) Sitter, Stacey (Sam) Fett, Jon Iverson (Kelsey Gordon), Chelsy Klava (Matt Aukland), Spencer Davis (Kesey Koble), Geremy (Mandy) Iverson, Gaila Iverson (DeWayne Smith), and Bailey Iverson and great-grandchildren Mila, Peyton, Sydney, Sophia, Easton, Wyatt, Brianna, Garrett, Aidin, and one on the way. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Gerry Holien, Cando, ND, and several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry, son Robert, son Larry, parents Clifford and Vera, brothers Harold, Norman, Bernard, Cliff and Bill and sisters Ramona and Patti, niece Christie Wilcox and nephews John Holien and Michael Holien.

Funeral arrangements by the Lerud Mathias Funeral Home of Valley City. An online guestbook is available at www.lerudschuldt.com Published in Valley City Times-Record on July 10, 2019