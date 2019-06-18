Jessie Schwartz, 85, Jamestown, ND died late Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Ave Maria Village in Jamestown.

Jessie Mae Triepke, daughter of Henry Emil and Alma (Lee) Triepke was born on January 21, 1934 in Nortonville, ND; where she attended school until the eighth grade.

Jessie was united in marriage to Harold Milton Schwartz on June 3, 1956 at Griswold Trinity Church and together they worked the homestead until both retired in 1981. In 1989 they moved to LaMoure, North Dakota. They were married for 53 years before Harold passed away in June of 2009.

Jessie enjoyed flowers and over the years had a very extensive flower assortment in her house and yard. She loved to crochet and was extremely talented being able to look at a pattern or create her own patterns and then crochet it in a matter of days. She made beautiful crocheted afghans and doilies making sure that each of her children, brothers and sisters received these to pass on to their families. One year, Jessie decided to enter her crochet items in the Valley City Winter Show and received numerous blue ribbons and a best of show.

She is survived by her 3 sons, Jame (Carolyn) Triepke, Staples, MN, Michael (Jesse) Schwartz, Jamestown, ND, Steven (Deirdre) Schwartz, Conrad, MT, an a daughter Joy (Andrew) Shirts, Hopkins, MN; a twin sister Joyce Podoll, Jamestown, ND and a sister Doraine Keller, Jamestown, ND; 4 grandchildren; James, Jeremy, Jennifer and Christina and 4 great grandchildren Logan, Evan, Kinsley and Patrick.

Visitation - 1 hour before the service at the Church

Funeral Service- 11:00 AM Friday, June 21, 2019 at the Griswold Trinity Lutheran Church near Litchville, ND with Pastor Marcia Hegna, officiating

Burial - Griswold Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Litchville, ND

Online Guest Book - www.hautfuneralhome.com Published in Valley City Times-Record on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary