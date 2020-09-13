Keith Muncy

Keith E. Muncy, 91, Valley City, North Dakota formerly of Dazey, North Dakota passed away at CHI Mercy Hospital, Valley City on Thursday afternoon, September 10, 2020.
The funeral service will be 10:30 am Tuesday, September 15, at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, Dazey, ND. Visitation will be 5-7 pm Monday, with a prayer service at 7pm at Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel. Burial will be in the Dazey Cemetery.
Keith E. Muncy, the son of Cecil S. and Esther (Gunderson) Muncy, was born November 27, 1928 in Dazey. He was baptized and confirmed at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Dazey. He grew up near Dazey and attended Bennett School. Keith graduated from Dazey High School in 1947. He then attended Hanson's Auto School in Fargo for a half year until joining his father on the family farm. Keith was drafted by the US Army on February 6, 1951 and served until January 24, 1953. Upon his discharge he returned to farm with his father. Keith was united in marriage to Lois Oettle on June 14, 1953 in Dazey. They continued to farm the family farm until retiring in 1992. They moved to Bridgeview Estates, Valley City in June 2018.
Keith was a member of Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, Dazey, and a member of the Olson-Lovaas-Sad American Legion Post 149. He is a past member of the Dazey Farmers Elevator Board and a past school board member at North Central of Barnes. He also served on the Dazey Township Board for 18 years.
Keith was an avid bowler and strong supporter of Stri-King Lanes in Hannaford, ND. He often bowled a couple games two to three times per day.
Keith is survived by his wife of 67 years, Lois; three sons, Kevin (Rebecca) Muncy, Hannaford, ND; Bruce (Debra) Muncy, Dazey; Burton Muncy, Dazey; a daughter Lori (Rich) Jensen, Aberdeen, SD; nine grandchildren, Nicholas Muncy, Tabitha Muncy, Bo Muncy, Ryder Muncy, Shaylee Muncy, Dustin (Amanda) Kamphuis, Heather (Jon) Berg, Alexandra Zumbaum, and Cassandra Zumbaum; and five great-grandchildren, Kinley Kamphuis, Taylee Kamphuis, Brielle Berg, Kennedy Berg, and Jade Muncy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Russell Edland.
Keith would appreciate memorials be directed to Stri-King Lanes, 350 Wheat Street, Hannaford, ND 58448.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel, Valley City. An online guestbook is available at www.oliver-nathanchapel.com