CLAUDIA ANN BARRY LESNICK



Claudia Barry Lesnick, age 72, of Carlotta, CA passed away in Eureka, CA on April 4th, 2019. Born in 1946, to Carolyn and George Barry in Oakland, CA. In 1972 she began a successful career with the California Highway Patrol and retired as Communications Manager of the Golden Gate Communications Center in 1999.

She traveled through the Panama Canal, took a trip to Scotland and Germany, meeting friends and looking for distant family. In 1991 she married the love of her life, Walter, a former motorcycle officer with CHP. Recently travel was RVing cross-country to family events and gatherings, and to meet RV friends for crabbing or fishing along the Pacific Coast. In retirement, she was a citizen volunteer with the Humboldt County Coroner's office, heather garden lover and an avid quilter.

None of us will forget that even when she was seriously ill, her humor and love of laughter persisted.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Amanda Poli for the care and compassion she gave Claudia during her final days.

Parents, Carolyn and George Barry, preceded her in death. She is survived by her husband Walter F. Lesnick, brother Douglas (Elizabeth Eder) Barry; nieces, Danielle Morley and Alana Barry; Daughter-in-law Joanne Vital, grandchildren, Zachary and Alanah Lesnick. A celebration of her life will be held some time in the future. Donations can be made to the in her name. Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary