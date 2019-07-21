JEAN BUCKLEY



1931-2019

Jean (Jeannie) Buckley, former All American Baseball player, died as she had wanted: in peace, with no regrets, and with great gratitude for her faith, family, and friends on Sunday, July 7th, 2019.

Born on December 4th, 1931 in Dorchester, Massachusetts, Jean spent her childhood in Boston growing up with her large Irish Catholic family of eleven. At 18, Jean was chosen to play center fielder for the Kenosha Comets and Rockford Peaches from 1950 to 1953 in the All American Girls Professional Baseball League. Following her baseball career, she moved to San Francisco and studied teaching at San Francisco State University. She dedicated herself and her career to teaching inner-city middle schoolers.

In 2001, Jean moved to Fortuna, CA with her sister Joy Porsley to spend her remaining years in a community she cherished where she spent her mornings swimming at the pool, visiting the library, and breakfast with her friends at McDonald's.

Jean Buckley was preceded in death by her parents and eight siblings. She leaves behind and will be remembered for all the good times by her nieces, nephews, and grand nieces and nephews.

The only thing Jean would want of anyone is to "swing away" and follow your dreams. Published in Eureka Times-Standard on July 21, 2019