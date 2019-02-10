Resources More Obituaries for SCOTT HANNEL Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? SCOTT HANNEL

Scott Michael Hannel unexpectedly passed away from a cardiac arrest in the early morning hours of December 19, 2019 in Murphysboro, Illinois. He had just turned 43 years of age.

Scott was born November 13, 1975 in Santa Barbara, California to Bruce and Georgia Hannel. He was a cherished baby, loved by his whole family, especially his big brother, Bruce Jr. When he was two, they moved to Eureka, Ca. The move (much to his regret as he grew older) did provide him with the chance to love the beauty and wonder of the ocean and the redwoods of the great northwest. He held that love throughout his short life.

Scott attended and graduated from local schools. After high school, he traveled to southern California and Texas experiencing life, women, and work. He returned to Eureka working various jobs settling for HSU Activities and as a self-employed handyman.

About this time he met his best friend, Aaron Maples. Also fell in love and married Racheal Leggans. After a few years, Scott and Racheal moved to her hometown of Carbondale, Illinois, settling in and buying a home and property in Murphysboro, Il. He ended his work career as a driver for the U.S. Post Office delivering mail between post offices in southern Illinois.

Scott was a loving and loyal person with a wonderful personality who maintained friendships from high school such as Nephi Blackmon and Dave Cunningham. His mother will forever miss his wonderful hugs and the love and special friendship they had for one another.

He is preceded in death by his beloved father Bruce M. Hannel, Sr., grandparents from both sides, Matt and Alice Hannel of San Rafael, Ca., and George and Isabella Stillman of Sacramento, Ca. His uncles Kurt L. Stillman of San Antonio, Texas, and Byron K. Teale of Sacramento, Ca., and Paul G. Hannel, half brother from Little Rock, Ark.

Scott is survived by his mother, Georgia L. Hannel of Eureka, Ca., his brother, Bruce M. Hannel, Jr., of Rio De Janiero, Brazil, his wife, Racheal Leggans Hannel of Murphysboro, Il., His nieces and hephews Yasmeen Hannel Kendall (Kyle), Bruce M. Hannel III, Brooke N. Hannel, and Brandon Hannel all of Eagle Mountain, Utah. Uncle Kenneth M. Stillman (Norma) of Palm Bay, Florida. His beloved aunts Karen Teale of Ft. Bragg, Ca. and Sherry Mounts (Rick) of Eureka, Ca., Phyllis Stillman of San Antonio, Texas. Special cousins Frank Teale and Kellie Teale Noonan (Zak) of Sacramento, Ca., Tina Page, Allison Page, Joe Page, and Amy Page of Washington, Adam Page (Alisha) of Arizona and several others in Louisiana and Florida.

Scott was a lifelong member of the . Though inactive at the time of his passing, he maintained a deep respect for the precepts and concepts of the Church which helped him become the generous and loving man we knew and loved.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date so we can truly celebrate the wonderful life of Scott Michael Hannel. Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Feb. 10, 2019