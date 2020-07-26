Suzanne "Suzie" Wilson, our mother and grandmother, passed away on July 15th, 2020 at the age of seventy-one. She was born in Eureka on November 6th, 1948.Suzie lived most of her life in Eureka and married her husband, Pat Wilson, when she was seventeen years old. They lived in South Carolina for a few years while Pat was enlisted in the U.S. Navy and moved to Washington when his term was completed. Suzie had her two children, Sean and Christopher, while in Washington, shortly before packing up and moving back to Eureka. A little while later, Suzie attended Beauty College. She completed the program and spent the next thirty years as a hairdresser.Suzie is survived by her husband of fifty-four years Pat Wilson, her two sons Sean and Christopher Wilson, her daughter-in-law Shannon Wilson, her grandchildren Walker, Tanner, Corinne, and Amber Wilson, her aunt Phyllis Stark, her sister-in-law Jill Jackson, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.Suzie was preceded in death by her parents Mary and Cory Winder, her brother Bob Jackson, her uncles Stan, John, and George Stark, and her grandparents Anita and Stanley Stark.The fortune of having Suzie as our mother and grandmother will forever be a treasure. She was kind-hearted and always of service, whether it be donating to local students or being someone's confidant. She never passed up an opportunity to help those around her. She loved hosting Christmas and any other celebration that brought her family into her home. She will be dearly missed.No services will be held at Suzie's request. Thank you to Hospice of Humboldt for helping to make her comfortable. You are appreciated greatly. Thank you to great-nephew Trevor Jackson for his invaluable assistance.We will hold our memories with Suzie closely for the rest of our lives."'How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard.'"-Winnie-the-Pooh