Lukas Paul Storaci passed away in his sleep on April 28, 2019, in Nashville, Tennessee at the age of 29. Lukas was born on August 14, 1989 in Fairfax, Virginia, the son of Paul and Mitzi (Morris) Storaci. He grew up in Longmont, Colorado, attending area schools, graduating from Silver Creek High School in 2008 where he played basketball and football. Lukas took classes at the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs, and Front Range Community College in Longmont and attended Flatirons Community Church in Lafayette, CO. He moved to New York City on New Year's Eve, 2011 where he earned his bartending license and helped start Little Bear Dog Apparel, LLC. Lukas moved to Nashville, Tennessee in February, 2018, living happily until he left this world to be with the Lord in Heaven. Lukas lived in the moment. He loved fishing, from the creeks of Colorado and Wyoming to the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Mexico. He was passionate about University of Kentucky and NBA basketball, always spending hours analyzing the games with his brother, cousins, grandparents, and friends. But mostly he treasured people and always saw the best in them. He was very trusting and quick to make friends because he made every person feel important and valued. He cherished every moment with his long-time girlfriend, Annie, and their dog, Mila. He loved spending time with his family, whether playing games or just being together. He lived a full, happy life and he made others' lives better. Lukas is survived by his loving parents, Paul and Mitzi; brother, Hunter; sisters Kendall (Weston) Ackerman, Chloe, and Olivia; girlfriend Annie Masarie; grandparents, Frank and Dot Storaci, Carroll and Joyce Morris; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins across the country, all who loved him very much and will miss him tremendously. All are invited to celebrate Lukas' life at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, May 10, 2019, at Flatirons Community Church, 355 W South Boulder Rd, Lafayette, CO 80026. Lukas once expressed that he didn't understand why everyone wore black to funerals. So our request is that everyone wear something other than black to his Celebration of Life. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to Boys and Girls Clubs of America. Everyone is invited to stay for refreshments following the memorial and share stories of Lukas' life.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on May 7, 2019