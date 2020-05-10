Mark Scheidies, age 65, passed away surrounded by his family, in Longmont, Colorado on April 30, 2020, after being paralyzed in a fall a few days earlier. He was born in Minden, Nebraska on August 19, 1954 to Roberta (Meyer) and Lavern "Jiggs" Scheidies, and raised on a nearby farm. Mark graduated co-valedictorian from Minden High School in 1972, and received a full Regents scholarship to the University of Nebraska where he graduated in 1976 with degrees in Math, Physics, and Computer Science. There, he met the love of his life, Jennifer Marcy, and they married in 1976. Mark worked as a computer programmer and software tester for the Kansas City, MO Police Dept until 1983 and for StorageTek in Longmont and Louisville until the early 1990s. He then stayed home to raise his children, before joining his wife at her dental office, where they made a great team. Mark was a lifelong student. He earned an expert ranking in tournament chess and was Colorado Postal Chess Champion. He played in over 1,000 Trivia competitions and made it into the Jeopardy contestant pool six times. He loved hiking and spending time with his family in their mountain cabin. In his younger days, Mark climbed Longs Peak and ran a marathon in under three hours. In 2013, he decided to walk every street in Longmont in one year. It took 1.5 million steps, but he met his goal and chronicled every mile on www.longmontstreetwalker.com. Mark was a kind and gentle man. He delivered Meals on Wheels, shoveled snow, and lent a helping hand to all in need. He loved to travel and took his family to Europe, on cruises, and countless road trips. He and Jennifer also acted at Jesters, California Actors Theatre, and Longmont Theatre. In 2011 he received a Henry nomination for his role as Lenny in Mice and Men. But his favorite role was being an amazing father to his three children and Grandpa to his three grandsons. Mark is preceded in death by his mother, Roberta Meyer Scheidies, and niece Nikki Scheidies. He leaves behind his wife, Jennifer, daughters Tiffany (Brian) Lierman, Crystal (David) Wrisley, and son Nick (Kari) Scheidies. He will be missed by his "Little Buddies," Colton Lierman, Mason Lierman and Paxton Scheidies. He leaves so many behind who loved him, including his father LaVern Scheidies, brothers Keith (Carolyn), Randy (Nancy), Tim (Lisa) and sister Rhonda McCarthy, in-laws Steve (Katy) Marcy, Sue (John) Marken, Linda Marcy (Rod Wiles) and many nieces and nephews. Memorials to Mark's Grandchildren Education Fund, 921 Ninth Ave, Longmont, CO 80501 ; or to Meals on Wheels, 910 Long Peaks Ave, Longmont CO 80501. Memorial services to be held at a later date.

