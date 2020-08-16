1/1
Scarlett Neal
1982 - 2020
Scarlett Jaclyn Neal, beloved and beautiful daughter, mother, cousin and friend, passed away on June 18, 2020. Scarlett was born to Dennis and Christine Neal on January 18, 1982 at Boulder Community Hospital. A gifted student at Burlington Elementary and Sunset Middle School. Scarlett graduated from high school at the age of 16. After spending one year at CU, she worked with her father at Remax and obtained her real estate license at the age of 18. She and her father opened their own real estate office in Longmont. She was very devoted to her customers selling or finding the right property. Scarlett loved vacations by the ocean; the hotter the better. She had an infectious laugh and cherished her family and friends. Scarlett died too soon and her family, son and friends are devastated by this loss. She is survived by her son Lyrik, parents, aunts, uncles and cousins. We all mourn her passing. A Celebration of life will be held on August 30, 2020 at Shupe Farm Event Center in Hygiene. Due to virus limitations, please RSVP by calling 303-775-1640. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Scarlett's name to a charity of your choice. To share your condolences or leave a message for the family, please visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Longmont Times-Call on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Celebration of Life
Shupe Farm Event Center
