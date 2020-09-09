1/
Rabbi Isreal B. Koller
KOLLER, Rabbi Isreal B., 84, died on September 5, 2020, in Richmond, Virginia. He was preceded in death by his niece, Melanie Beneson. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Margaret "Peggy" Koller; son, Jeremy Koller; daughter, Shoshana Arthur; son-in-law, Keith Arthur; grandchildren, Joshua and Libby Arthur; sister, Esther Beneson; and niece, Beth Hoffner. Rabbi Koller was born January 10, 1936, in Poland. He immigrated to the United States with his parents and sister in 1949, and grew up in Detroit. After earning a bachelor's degree in economics from Wayne State University, he attended Hebrew Union College, becoming an ordained Rabbi in 1961. Rabbi Koller served as a chaplain in the Army until 1963, stationed in Korea. He then led congregations in Port Arthur, Texas; Santa Barbara, California; Charleston, West Virginia; and Richmond, Virginia. Most recently, he served as chaplain at Beth Shalom, a senior living and care community in Richmond. A private graveside ceremony was held by family at Or Ami Cemetery at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, 12609 Patterson Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23233. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Virginia Holocaust Museum.

Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
