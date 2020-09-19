1/1
Joseph Henry Norman Jr.
1934 - 2020
NORMAN, Joseph Henry, Jr., 85, of Mechanicsville, died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on September 15, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy. He is survived by his sons, David (Susan), Gary (Stacia), Steve (Karol) and Rob; 10 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; brother, Dr. Robert Daniel Norman; and a very close family friend, Donnie Statzer. Joe devoted his life to his family, friends and community. He had a lifelong career as a professional structural engineer where he was one of the founding principals of Harris, Norman & Giles Consulting Engineers in Richmond, and president of Hanover Engineers. He served his community as a former member of the Hanover County Board of Supervisors, a Deacon at Mechanicsville Baptist Church and as a mentor to many young men as a former Boy Scout Leader and Scoutmaster for Troop 544 in Mechanicsville. The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 20, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where a funeral service will be held on Monday, September 21, at 3 p.m. VIRTUAL ONLINE SERVICE may be viewed at https://tinyurl.com/y28ojbnh. Interment will follow in Walnut Grove Baptist Church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cornerstone Food Bank, 8270 Richmond Tappahannock Hwy., Aylett, Va. 23009 or to Feedmore, 1415 Rhoadmiller Street, Richmond, Va. 23220. Online condolences may be registered at www.bennettfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch from Sep. 19 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel
SEP
20
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel
SEP
21
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel
SEP
21
Interment
Walnut Grove Baptist Church cemetery
