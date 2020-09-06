BUCKNER, Mary B., 91, of Midlothian, Va., passed away September 2, 2020. She is survived by her sons, Ronnie Buckner (Kim) and Randy Buckner; grandchildren, Wes Buckner, Nikki Neifeld (Ben), Kevin Buckner (Betsey) and Angie Sorenson; great-grandchildren, Kaylen, Chaya and Jacob; sisters, Reed Gray and Boice Schultz; brothers, Robert Butler (Joyce), Donald Butler (Luyce) and Milton Butler; sister-in-law, Marilee Butler; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Kelly and Della Butler; son, Rick Buckner Jr.; brothers, Kelly, Luke, James and Fred Butler. Mary retired from Philip Morris USA after many years of service and was a longtime member of Second Branch Baptist Church. Mary was a kind, wonderful mother, grandmother and sister. She loved her family very much and will be dearly missed by all who knew her. The family will receive friends 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, September 7, at the Chesterfield Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 14301 Ashbrook Pkwy., where a funeral service will be held 12 p.m. Tuesday, September 8. Interment will follow in Dale Memorial Park. The family would like to express our gratitude and thanks to the staff and nurses of Brandermill Woods for their loving care and attention in Mary's final years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation.



