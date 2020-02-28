Betty L. Furst, 64, of Hillsboro, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020.

Betty was born Oct. 6, 1955, in Dayton, the daughter of the late Earl Bellamy and Betty (Tackett) Caudill of Hillsboro.

Betty was also preceded in death by one granddaughter, Kimberly Sears; and one brother, Earl Roger Bellamy.

Betty received her associate's degree in business from Sinclair Community College in Dayton and had retired from Airborne Express in Wilmington. Betty was a member of the Hillsboro FOE Aerie 1161 Ladies Auxiliary.

Beside her mother, Betty is survived by three sons, Stephen (Patty) Sears of Amelia, Keith (Cynthia) Sears of Hillsboro and Dennis Sears of Lynchburg; 10 grandchildren, Alexis Sears, Sydney Sears, Audrey Sears, Andrew Sears, Kasey (Randy) Frost, Ron Sears, Jaiden Sears, Luke Sears, Angel Sears and Timothy Sears; and one great-grandchild, Kaliyah Frost.

Burial will be at the convenience of the family in the Hamer Township Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

The Thompson Funeral Home in Hillsboro is in charge of arrangements.

The family requests donations to the Thompson Funeral Home, 241 E. Main St., Hillsboro, Ohio 45133.

