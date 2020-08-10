1/
David J. Barber
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

David J. Barber, 60, of Leesburg, passed away Friday, Aug. 7, 2020.

He was born in Greenfield on April 6, 1960, the son of Ronald and Georgia (Shady) Barber of Leesburg.

Besides his parents, David is survived by his wife, Susan (Davis) Barber; daughter, Melissa (Ethan) Strobel of Washington Court House; son, Steven (Lizz) Barber of Greenfield; four grandchildren, Kendall, Vivian and Aria Strobel, and Luca Barber; three brothers, John Barber of Locust Grove, Bob (Christina) Barber of Florida, and Tom Barber of Greenfield; sister, Rhonda Campbell of Batavia; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13 at the Thompson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Dunkard Ridge Cemetery.

Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12 at the funeral home. Social distancing with masks will be observed.

To sign the online guestbook, visi www.thompsonfuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Gazette from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved