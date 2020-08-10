David J. Barber, 60, of Leesburg, passed away Friday, Aug. 7, 2020.

He was born in Greenfield on April 6, 1960, the son of Ronald and Georgia (Shady) Barber of Leesburg.

Besides his parents, David is survived by his wife, Susan (Davis) Barber; daughter, Melissa (Ethan) Strobel of Washington Court House; son, Steven (Lizz) Barber of Greenfield; four grandchildren, Kendall, Vivian and Aria Strobel, and Luca Barber; three brothers, John Barber of Locust Grove, Bob (Christina) Barber of Florida, and Tom Barber of Greenfield; sister, Rhonda Campbell of Batavia; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13 at the Thompson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Dunkard Ridge Cemetery.

Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12 at the funeral home. Social distancing with masks will be observed.

