David Lowell Chaney, 68, of Hillsboro, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019 at Bethesda North Hospital in Montgomery.

He was born July 25, 1950 in Hillsboro, the son of, Dale H. and Mabel (Storer) Chaney. He served in the U.S. Air Force and worked for the City of Hillsboro Street Department for over 30 years. He was a member of Hillsboro Eagles Aerie 1161 in Hillsboro and a 1968 graduate of the Hillsboro High School.

He is survived by his wife, Carol (Adams) Chaney; one son, David Scott (Angela) Chaney of Hillsboro; three grandchildren, Erin, Amber and Aidan; two great-grandchildren, Avery and Paisleigh; one sister, Patricia (Gary) Ward of Hillsboro; one brother, Larry (Beverly) Chaney of Hillsboro; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Debbie Chaney, on July 2, 2005; one daughter, Denise Ann Chaney; one niece, Melissa Chaney; and both parents.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Thursday, March 7 at the Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro followed by a graveside service at 2:30 p.m. in Dunn's Chapel Cemetery with Leo Kuhn officiating, with military honors to be presented by the Highland County Veterans Honor Guard.

