Frances I. Waulk, 80, of Hillsboro, passed away Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at Christ Hospital in Cincinnati.

She was born July 11, 1939, in Morrow, the daughter of the late Stanley and Cecile (Bost) Olderham.

She was a member of the New Life Ministries Church, the Highland County Senior Citizens, and had volunteered with the Domestic Violence Task Force.

She is survived by six children, Karen Bogard of Lynchburg, Debra Jacobs of Pittsburgh, Pa., Charles (Patti) Rowland of Maysville, Kristal (Jerrett) Clark of Milford, Marcy Larrick of Georgetown, Ky. and Marla Everhart of Springfield; 18 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, James (Issie) Olderham of Springfield and Ronald Olderham of Hillsboro; two sisters, Dorothy Glaze of Huber Heights and Judith Duncan of Arizona; and an uncle, Jim White of Huber Heights.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Robert, Terry and Jerry Olderham; and her former husband and father of her children, Glen Rowland.

In keeping with her wishes, she will be cremated. The family will receive friends Monday, Sept. 30 from 5-6 p.m. at the Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro. A memorial service and celebration of life will begin immediately following the visitation at 6 p.m. The Rev. Keith Perkins will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be made to the , 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, Texas 75231.

