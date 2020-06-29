Gabrielle Marie Smith
Gabrielle Marie Smith was born Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 9:11 p.m. and went to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 4:10 a.m. at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

She was the daughter of Bryan and Beth (Theobold) Smith.

In addition to her parents, Gabrielle is survived by two brothers, Hayden Smith and Benjamin Smith; maternal grandparents, Jennifer Hirn of Hillsboro and Rick Theobold of Wilmington; paternal grandparents, Greg and Becky Smith of Hillsboro; paternal great-grandparents, Bob McLaughlin and Joann Smith; an aunt, Sarah (Brian) Maxwell of Wilmington; four uncles, Matt Theobold of Hillsboro, Paul Theobold of Cincinnati, Michael (Whitlee) Theobold of Hillsboro and Danny (Meghan Stratton) Theobold of Hillsboro; and two cousins, Easton Theobold and Owen Theobold.

Gabrielle was preceded in death by her maternal great-grandparents, Helen and Edward Theobold and Virginia Goodburn and Joseph Hirn; and paternal great-grandparents, Delores McLaughlin and George Smith.

Graveside services will be held privately. Pastor Tom Zile will officiate.

To leave the family an online condolence, visit www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.



Published in Times Gazette from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
