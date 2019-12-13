Harry Fettro, 78, of Hillsboro, passed away Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at the Bell Garden's Place.

He was born in Hillsboro on June 27, 1941, the son of the late Hugh and Elva (Evans) Fettro.

Besides his parents, Harry was preceded by his brother, Richard Fettro; and brother-in-law, Donald Pelfrey.

Harry served in the United States Army, retired from General Motors in Dayton, and was a member of the Hillsboro 1st United Methodist Church.

Harry is survived by his sister, Janet Pelfrey of Hillsboro; four nieces, Jodi (David) Williams of Fishers, Ind., Dawn (Billy) Groves of Hillsboro, Kathy (Jevin) Watson of Hillsboro and Julie (Tom) Pence of Hillsboro; several great-nieces and nephews; and sister-in-law, Mary Fettro of Hillsboro.

Funeral services will be at noon Tuesday, Dec. 17 at the Thompson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Hillsboro Cemetery with military rites conducted by the Highland County Veterans Honor Guard.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. until time of services Tuesday at the funeral home.

Donations can be made to the Alzheimerâ's Association or Hospice of Hope.

To sign the online guestbook, visit www.thompsonfuneralhomes.com.