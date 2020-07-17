Jacalyn Campbell

Jacalyn K. Campbell, 65, of Frankfort, died Thursday, July 16, 2020 at her her home.

On Thursday, Jan. 6, 1955, she was born in Grant County, West Virginia, the daughter of Ralph and Irene Vance Stump.

She married Larry L. Campbell on Oct. 24, 1971.

She is survived by her husband, Larry; her mother, Irene Stump of West Virginia; one daughter, Bobby Ranae Riffle of Greenfield; one son, Jeremiah Ralph Campbell of Frankfort; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one sister, Lori Stump of Baltimore, Maryland; seven brothers, Warnie Ralph "Bubby" Stump, Mike Stump and Jeff Stump. all of Baltimore, Maryland, and Craig Stump, Stevie Stump, Johnny Stump and Jody Stump, all of West Virginia; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by one son, Larry Lowell Campbell Jr.; her father, Ralph Stump; and one brother, Marty Stump.

Jackie worked at the Walmart Distribution Center, Washington C.H.

In keeping with Jackie's wishes, she will be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later time.

The Anderson-Ebright Funeral Home, Greenfield, is serving the family.

Family and friends are asked to leave a personal memory of Jackie on her online register book at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.